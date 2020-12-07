Jackson Browne, Boy George, Cher & more joining Cyndi Lauper for virtual Home for the Holidays benefit

Credit: Hannah Rand

Every year, Cyndi Lauper holds a benefit concert to raise money for her True Colors United charity, which works to end homelessness among LGBTQ youth. This year, the event is going virtual, and Lauper has got more stars than ever participating.

Jackson Browne, Boy George, Cher, Bette Midler, Dolly Parton and Queen collaborator Adam Lambert are among the many artists who will either appear or perform at the event, which streams this Friday, December 11 at 8 p.m. ET, exclusively on Cyndi’s TikTok account.

Other celebs and artists on the bill include Taylor Swift, LL Cool J, Whoopi Goldberg, Sharon Osbourne, Harvey Fierstein, Billy Porter, Billie Eilish, and Tom Kelly and Billy Steinberg, the songwriting duo who co-wrote Lauper’s classic “True Colors,” as well as hits for Madonna, The Bangles, Whitney Houston and more.

An additional stream on Sunday at 8 p.m. will be available on Cyndi’s YouTube and Facebook pages, and she’ll be chatting with fans during both livestreams. You can reach all three of her platforms at TrueColorsUnited.org.

Lauper says in a statement, “It’s been a crazy year, but I am grateful for so many things — my immensely talented and generous friends who keep showing up for us year after year; the technology that is going to make it possible to bring our virtual concert to more people than ever; and all of our partners who help True Colors United do the work that we do.”

She adds, “The Home for the Holidays concert is 10 years and over 100 artists in, and has raised over three million dollars, which is beyond what I could have imagined when we began. Most importantly though, we are truly helping LGBTQ young people experiencing homelessness.”

Visit TrueColorsUnited.org for more information.

By Andrea Dresdale and Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.