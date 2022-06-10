Jackson Browne featured on Netflix’s new Bob Saget tribute special, ‘Dirty Daddy’

Courtesy of Netflix

Jackson Browne is one of the guest stars featured on Dirty Daddy, the new Netflix tribute special to late comedian Bob Saget, which was taped in January at the Comedy Store in West Hollywood, California.

The show also features John Stamos, Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Jeff Ross, Seth Green, singer/guitarist John Mayer and many other celebs.

Browne performs two of his early songs on the special, “For a Dancer” and “These Days,” accompanying himself on acoustic guitar.

While introducing “For a Dancer,” which Browne wrote for a friend who died young, he explained that Saget had previously asked him to play the song at a New York City event that featured performances by various comedians. Browne said he was apprehensive about playing the tune at a comedy event, but Bob encouraged him to do it.

Reflecting on that, Browne said that perhaps “after laughing really hard, it’s good to contemplate death for a little while, and [then] you can … presumably go back to laughing.”

Later in the show, Stamos told the audience that he asked Browne to play “These Days,” which was one of Saget’s favorite songs. Browne then returned to the stage and asked Mayer if he’d accompany him on electric guitar, drawing cheers from the audience.

Before beginning the contemplative song, Browne pointed out that Mayer had said something at a memorial for Saget that had stayed with him, noting that “it had something to do with … the similarities between comedy and blues in its relation to truth.”

Browne continued, “For some reason, Bob liked a sad song. And there’s something about what comedy does when it dispels your sorrows and deepest fear.”

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute Special is streaming on Netflix now.

(Video contains uncensored profanity)

