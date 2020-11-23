Jackson Browne, Grateful Dead members to appear on new doc series about Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams

Red Poppy Entertainment

Jackson Browne and The Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir and Phil Lesh are among the artists featured in a new series focusing on the married Americana duo of Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams, called It Was the Music, that premieres December 13.

The 10-episode series follows Campbell and Williams as they tour and record together around the U.S. over the course of 15 months. Along the way, the couple converse and collaborate with musical friends and associates, including Browne, Weir, Lesh, Hot Tuna‘s Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady, Little Feat‘s Bill Payne, Rosanne Cash, Shawn Colvin, Patty Griffin, Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams, David Bromberg and many others.

The series, which will air on an as-yet-unannounced streaming service, will culminate with footage from a star-studded 40th anniversary tribute to The Band‘s farewell concert “The Last Waltz,” held at New York City’s Lincoln Center.

Campbell and Williams, who’ve released two albums as a duo in recent years, both have long, prolific music careers. Larry’s resume includes stints in Bob Dylan‘s touring band and as musical director of Levon Helm‘s Midnight Ramble Band. He’s also performed and/or recorded with The Black Crowes, Hot Tuna, Patti Scialfa, Phil Lesh and Friends, Little Feat and many more. Williams has contributed backing vocals to recordings by Peter Wolf, Helm, Hot Tuna, Kaukonen, Bromberg and others.

Starting December 13, new It Was the Music episodes will premiere weekly every Sundays through February 7, with the exception of January 3.

An It Was the Music soundtrack album will be issued on December 6, featuring cover versions of The Band’s “Up on Cripple Creek” and “Chest Fever,” The Buffalo Springfield‘s “For What It’s Worth,” The Grateful Dead’s “Sugaree” and Little Feat’s “Willin’.”

Here’s the full track list:

“Samson & Delilah” — Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams

“Three Days in a Row” — Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams

“It Ain’t Gonna Be a Good Night” — Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams

“Did You Love Me at All?” — Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams

“Up On Cripple Creek” — Buddy Miller with The Midnight Ramble Band

“The Poor Old Dirt Farmer” — Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams

“Unlucky Blues” — Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton

“Big River” — Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams

“Willin'” — Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams (with Bill Payne)

“On a Monday” — Jerry Douglas

“You’ve Got to Righten That Wrong” — Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams

“Sugaree” — Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams

“For What It’s Worth” — Patty Griffin and Buddy Miller with The Midnight Ramble Band

“Your Long Journey” — Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams

“Chest Fever” — Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams with The Midnight Ramble Band

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.