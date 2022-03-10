Jackson Browne joins lineup of tonight’s Keith Richards-headlined Love Rocks NYC! benefit concert

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jackson Browne has joined the star-packed lineup of the 2022 Love Rocks NYC! benefit concert, which takes place tonight at the Beacon Theatre in New York City and also will be livestreamed for free online.

Browne will appear as a special guest during the show, which, as previously reported, is being headlined by Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and his solo band The X-Pensive Winos.

The Love Rocks NYC! concert raises money for the God’s Love We Deliver charity, which provides nutritious meals to seriously ill people in the New York City area who have difficulty leaving their homes or cooking for themselves.

You can access a link to watch the event for free by signing up at LoveRocksNYC.com, while you’re also encouraged to contribute funds to the charity, which is offering a special “$20 = 2 Meals” donation option. Donations also can be made at Give.GLWD.org.

The show’s lineup also features Melissa Etheridge, Mavis Staples, ex-Allman Brothers Band singer/guitarist Warren Haynes, Hozier, Jimmy Vivino and many more.

The event will be co-hosted by Mario Cantone, Gina Gershon, Kiefer Sutherland, Steve Schirripa and Michelle Buteau.

The concert’s house band will be led by longtime CBS Orchestra bassist Will Lee, and will include former Bob Dylan and Levon Helm touring guitarist Larry Campbell, Eric Clapton touring drummer Steve Gadd and Fleetwood Mac touring keyboardist Ricky Peterson.

More information about the concert is available at LoveRocksNYC.com and GLWD.org.

Meanwhile, Browne, who last year released a new studio album titled Downhill from Everywhere, will kick off a Canadian leg of his joint tour with James Taylor on April 21 in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.