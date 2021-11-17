Jackson Browne, Jorma Kaukonen headlining concert celebrating Port Chester, NY’s historic Capitol Theatre

Courtesy of RWE Partners/Dayglo Presents

Jackson Browne and Jefferson Airplane/Hot Tuna guitarist Jorma Kaukonen will headline a special concert on December 19 at the historic Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, that will celebrate some of the iconic songs that various famous artists have played at the venue over the years.

The show, dubbed “The Capitol Sessions: Songs from a Rock Palace That Impacted the World,” will raise money for the nonpartisan voter-registration organization HeadCount.

The evening is being curated by respected Americana artist Larry Campbell, whose resume includes being the longtime musical director for late Band singer/drummer Levon Helm and a one-time member of Bob Dylan‘s touring band.

The lineup also features former Rolling Stones backing singer Lisa Fischer, Helm’s daughter Amy, Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh‘s son Grahame and many more.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, November 19, at 12 p.m. ET at TheCapitolTheatre.com. Those buying tickets are encouraged to donate money to support voter registration and HeadCount.

“[The Capitol Theatre is] a place where many of rock’s most beloved legends performed — The Rolling Stones, The Grateful Dead, David Bowie, Janis Joplin, to name a few,” notes Peter Shapiro, founder of the concert’s co-producer Dayglo Presents. “We can’t wait to celebrate the iconic songs that have been played over the years at The Cap. It will be very cool for The Capitol Sessions to happen on the same stage where these songs were originally performed. It’s going to be an epic night!”

