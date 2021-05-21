Jackson Browne performing Saturday on virtual benefit concert for Plastic Pollution Coalition

Credit: Nels Israelson

Jackson Browne will be performing during a virtual benefit concert for the Plastic Pollution Coalition that takes place this Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

The event, dubbed the Magnificent May Virtual Concert, will be streamed live from Los Angeles. The concert’s lineup also includes Ben Harper, Keb’ Mo’, Inara George, Watkins Family Hour, Mike Viola and actress/singer Mandy Moore with her husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith.

Tickets for the show can be purchased now at PlasticPollutionCoalition.org. General admission tickets cost $25, while pricier VIP and Premium tickets also are available and offer such bonuses as a bottle of wine, cocktail kit and a dinner for two delivered to your home.

In a video message posted on Browne’s official Facebook page, Jackson notes that the concert is “a celebration of PPC’s work and the future that they’re promoting in the world, a plastic-free future.”

In other news, Browne will be taking part in a Facebook Q&A today at 6 p.m. ET. He will be answering questions submitted in the comments section of his Facebook post announcing his new “My Cleveland Heart” music video.

As previously reported, Jackson’s latest studio album, Downhill from Everywhere, is scheduled to be released on July 23. You can pre-order it now.

