Jackson Browne postpones Melbourne show due to illness

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver

Jackson Browne is under the weather. The singer was forced to postpone his Friday, April 14, concert at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia, “due to illness.”

The show has now been moved to Monday, August 16. His concerts in Sydney on April 15, as well as his remaining dates in New Zealand, are expected to go on as planned.

Those unable to attend the new date are eligible for refunds.

Browne’s tour Down Under is set to run until April 21. He returns to the U.S. for a tour starting June 3 in Columbus, Ohio. A full list of dates can be found at jacksonbrowne.com.

