Jackson Browne premieres music video for “Minutes to Downtown,” kicks off new US tour leg

Jackson Browne has debuted an official video for “Minutes to Downtown,” an introspective track from his latest studio album, 2021’s Downhill from Everywhere.

The clip, which you can watch at Browne’s YouTube channel, features the 73-year-old singer/songwriter driving around Los Angeles during the day and evening while wearing mirrored sunglasses. The video was directed by Jackson’s son Ryan Browne.

“The song is about wanting to be somewhere else, but for whatever reasons, you’re tied to the place where you live and the things you do,” Jackson says about the tune. “So I wanted it to be me driving around. To me, the video has a distinctive feature, which is that nothing happens. You don’t arrive anywhere, right?”

Coinciding with the clip’s premiere, Jackson will kick off a new U.S. leg of his “An Evening With” tour Friday night with a show in Maryland Heights, Missouri. The summer trek, which features the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer performing with his full backing band, is plotted out through a four-show stand — July 26, 27, 29 and 30 — at New York City’s Beacon Theatre.

Jackson also has another leg of the tour lined up for later this year, which runs from an August 31 performance in San Diego through a September 25 concert at the famed Red Rock Park & Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

