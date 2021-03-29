Jackson Browne says writing new songs gets harder as he ages: "Your standards plague you"

Credit: Nels Israelson

Jackson Browne took part in a new Q&A that will appear in the next issue of with AARP The Magazine, and ABC Audio is offering an exclusive sneak peak at the article, which also reveals some details about the singer/songwriter’s forthcoming studio album.

According to the magazine, the album will be called Downhill from Everywhere — which also is the name of a new song that Browne debuted in 2020 — and will be released in July.

Downhill from Everywhere will be the 72-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s first new studio album since 2014’s Standing in the Breach, and he tells AARP The Magazine that he’s finding it increasingly challenging to create new tunes as he gets older.

“It’s harder and harder, because your standards plague you,” Jackson explains. “You wind up trying to write something as good as this other song that you wrote. That’s just death.”

Early on during the COVID-19 pandemic, Browne contracted the virus, but, thankfully, he recovered quickly. He tells the magazine that at his age, he makes it a priority to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“I feel pretty good at 72,” he says. “I do yoga. I eat well. And I pay really close attention: If I have an ache or pain, I try to find out what it is.”

Browne has a joint tour lined up with James Taylor that was postponed from last year because of the pandemic and now is scheduled to get underway in May…if COVID restrictions allow.

Reflecting on the impact the health crisis has had on playing live, Jackson says, “I really miss contact with an audience…It’s good to know that this thing that we love, live music, is waiting for us, that it’s on the other side of this quarantine.”

By Matt Friedlander

