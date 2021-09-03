Jackson Browne to appear on new episode of PBS’ ‘Austin City Limits’ in November

Credit: Nels Israelson

Jackson Browne is among the artists who will be featured on the upcoming 47th season of PBS’ popular live performance series Austin City Limits. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s episode will premiere on November 13.

Browne’s ACL performance will be the lauded singer/songwriter’s first on the program in almost 20 years. He’ll be featured playing songs from his recently released studio album, Downhill from Everywhere, as well as select tunes from his extensive back catalog.

Austin City Limits‘ new season premieres on October 2 with a show featuring country star Miranda Lambert and country songwriters Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, who will play tunes from their 2021 collaborative album The Marfa Tapes. Other artists slated to appear on upcoming ACL episodes include Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard, Jon Batiste, Grammy-winning Americana artist Sarah Jarosz and young R&B singer Leon Bridges.

This season of Austin City Limits was recorded at the show’s Austin, Texas, studio this year in front of limited live audience.

“The world is still fighting its way out of this pandemic, but Austin City Limits is back — without missing a beat,” says the show’s executive producer Terry Lickona. “As always, we love to mix things up with some remarkable new talent as well as fan favorites, along with a few surprises. ACL celebrates the return of live music!”

Browne currently is playing a series of headlining concerts that run through a September 18 show in Phoenix, Arizona. On October 16 in New Orleans, Jackson kicks off his second leg of joint dates with James Taylor, which is mapped out through a December 13 performance in Buffalo, New York. Check out Browne’s full schedule at JacksonBrowne.com.

Here’s the list of newly confirmed Austin City Limits episodes and guests; more will be announced soon:

10/2 — Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram & Jon Randall: The Marfa Tapes

10/9 — Jade Bird, Dayglow

10/16 — Jon Batiste

10/23 — Sarah Jarosz, Billy Strings

10/30 — Brandy Clark, Charley Crockett

11/6 — Leon Bridges, Khruangbin

11/13 — Jackson Browne

11/20 — Brittany Howard

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.