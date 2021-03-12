Jackson Browne to perform new music on upcoming season of PBS' 'Austin City Limits'

Credit: Nels Israelson

Jackson Browne is among the artists confirmed to tape episodes of Austin City Limits for the popular PBS performance series’ forthcoming 47th season.

Browne’s ACL appearance, which will be taped later this year, will showcase songs from his upcoming studio album, the details of which have yet to be announced. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee was previously featured on a 2002 episode of Austin City Limits.

The first taping of the program’s new season will take place on April 28, and will feature country star Miranda Lambert and fellow Texas singer/songwriters Jack Ingram and Jon Randall debuting songs from their upcoming collaborative album The Marfa Tapes.

Other upcoming ACL episodes will feature Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, Sarah Jarosz, Jon Batiste, Brandy Clark, Leon Bridges and Terry Allen.

“Austin City Limits is excited to bring live music back (with a live audience!),” says executive producer Terry Lickona. “Along with the rest of the world, we hope to slowly but surely (and safely) get back to normal this year, and it’s obvious many artists do, too.”

In other news, Browne is featured on a new duet version of singer/songwriter Phoebe Bridgers‘ Grammy-nominated tune “Kyoto.” It premiered this week on Spotify as part of the streaming service’s “Spotify Singles” series.

Last month, Browne joined Bridgers to perform “Kyoto” during the virtual 2021 Tibet House US benefit concert.

By Matt Friedlander

