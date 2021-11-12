Jackson Browne’s new ‘Austin City Limits’ episode premieres Saturday on PBS

Credit: Scott Newton

The latest episode of PBS’ popular live performance series Austin City Limits features Jackson Browne, and it’ll premiere on Saturday, November 13, at 9 p.m. ET; check local listings.

Browne’s performance marks the lauded singer-songwriter’s first Austin City Limits appearance since 2002. The program was recorded recently at ACL‘s studio in Austin, Texas, and features Jackson backed by an eight-piece band playing to a limited audience.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s set includes three songs from his latest album, 2021’s Downhill from Everywhere, as well as select tunes from throughout his decades-long career, like “These Days,” “Doctor My Eyes” and “Take It Easy.”

“It’s like Valhalla for us, getting to play Austin City Limits,” Browne comments during the show. For a rendition of the Downhill from Everywhere track “A Human Touch,” Jackson is joined by singer-songwriter Leslie Mendelson, who co-wrote the tune.

Jackson brings the show to a close with a medley of two songs from his classic 1973 album For Everyman: The Eagles‘ hit “Take It Easy” — which Browne co-wrote — and “Our Lady of the Well.”

Browne wrote “Take It Easy” with late Eagles member Glenn Frey. While introducing the tune, he asks the audience, “You wanna sing this one? Sing it so Glenn Frey can hear you!”

You can check out a preview clip from the episode featuring a performance of the Downhill from Everywhere song “My Cleveland Heart” on YouTube.

Browne recently launched a new leg of his joint U.S. tour with James Taylor. The next show, which takes place in Jacksonville, Florida, is also scheduled for this Saturday. Visit JacksonBrowne.com to see his full tour schedule.

Here’s Browne’s full ACL set list:

“I’m Alive”

“The Long Way Around”

“My Cleveland Heart”

“The Dreamer”

“These Days”

“A Human Touch”

“Doctor My Eyes”

“Late for the Sky”

“Take It Easy”/”Our Lady of the Well”

