Jackson Family May Sue BBC’s Martin Bashir

Michael Jackson’s family is threatening to sue BBC journalist Martin Bashir over the 2003 documentary interview he did with the King of Pop.

According to Jackson’s nephew Taj, Bashir “stabbed him in the back” during the “Living with Michael Jackson” interview and also used a letter from Princess Diana to land the interview with the star.

It was that documentary where Michael Jackson admitted sleeping in the same bed with underage boys and denied any sexual contact.

Over the past few weeks, the journalist has been under fire for how he got the interview with Princess Diana before her death.

Do you remember that Michael Jackson documentary? Here it is in it’s entirety!