JacksonvilleLanding reopens two days after deadly mass shooting

Tuesday morning, the riverfront mall in Jacksonville, Florida, reopened to the public just two days after a shooter opened fire during a regional Madden tournament.

David Katz, 24, of Baltimore opened fire during the tournament Sunday killing two and injuring about a dozen others before he killed himself.

Chicago Pizza, the restaurant where the shooting occurred chose to remain closed on Tuesday.

The Landing’s hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

