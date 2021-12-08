Jacqueline Avant memorial fund created; celebration of her life to be held following the holidays

Jacqueline and Clarence Avant; Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

The family of the late Jacqueline Avant has established a fund in her name.

The Jacqueline Avant Memorial Fund will benefit one of her favorite charities, the new MLK Children’s Center in South Los Angeles. The family also announced that a special celebration of life for Avant will be held following the holiday season, according to Billboard.

The wife of legendary music executive and recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Clarence Avant, Jacqueline Alberta Avant was a former Ebony Fashion Fair model known for her philanthropy. She served as president of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group for the South Central Community Child Care Center, and as an entertainment chairman of the NOW benefit auction and NOW membership, in addition to serving on the board of directors of the International Student Center at UCLA.

As previously reported, Aariel Maynor, 29, of Los Angeles, the suspect in Avant’s fatal shooting December 1 in her Beverly Hills home, has been charged with murder and other crimes.

