Jägermeister Launches Cold Brew Coffee Flavor

Jägermeister has added a new ingredient to their recipe of 56 herbs and spices, introducing the flavor of cold-brewed coffee. Coming to stores in January, the new blend will clock in slightly lower than Jäger’s normal ABV, but rocks about 10 percent the amount of caffeine found in java. Jack Carson, the Director of Innovation at Mast-Jägermeister US, admits, “Combining Jägermeister with coffee has been a fan favorite for years, so we wanted to perfect that experience for our consumers and create a product where those flavors were perfectly balanced.” Delish says to expect prices around $24.99 for the 750ml bottle and $32.99 for the 1 Liter bottle. Did you know combining Jäger and coffee was a thing? How does it taste? Which other drinks go well with coffee?