Jake Patterson pleads guilty in kidnapping of Jayme Closs, murder of her parents

Jake Patterson,21, plead guilty on Wednesday to three of four charges against him for kidnapping a 13-year-old Wisconsin girl, killing her parents and holding her captive in a cabin for three months.

As part of a plea deal, Patterson plead guilty to two charges of first degree intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping, all felony charges.

A fourth charge filed against Patterson, burglary with a dangerous weapon, was dismissed and read into the court record.

In addition, the state will not file criminal charges against Patterson for crimes committed in Douglas County that may be associated with the Barron County charges, Fox News reports.

Patterson faces life in prison on the homicide counts and a maximum 40 years on the kidnapping charge.

His Sentencing is scheduled for Friday, May 24.

