A new TikTok video has everyone scrambling for jam. The “jam and sparkling water” mocktail uses fruit preserves and flavored LaCroix sparkling water. It can also be made into a cocktail with the addition of vodka. The recipe calls for a can of the sparkling water and a scoop of jam to taste, and the flavor combinations are infinite. Would you drink this? What flavor would you make?

To view this content referenced from Tiktok, click here.