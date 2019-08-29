James Blunt announces “most honest album” he’s ever made, "Once Upon a Mind"

Atlantic Records

Atlantic RecordsJames Blunt is getting personal with his new music.

The "You're Beautiful" singer has announced his new album Once Upon a Mind will be released on October 25 and is available for pre-order now.

“I think this is the most honest album I have ever made,” he says in a statement, comparing the new record to his debut, Back to Bedlam.

“Back to Bedlam was similar in that I had been writing those songs for a while about my life experiences at that time, and they came together on my debut," he explains. "And every song on this album represents something that I’m currently going through or have recently experienced.”

James, who's now a married father, adds, “It’s a very personal record, and I’m proud I can share it.”

Today, James has released the first taste off the new album – a song called “Cold.”

"I don’t mean to be desperate/Or pretend that I’m not torn/But I don’t want to let go of the things that keep me warm/Without you I’m just cold," he sings on the track.

Here is the Once Upon a Mind track list:

"The Truth"

"Cold"

"Champions"

"Monsters"

"Youngster"

"5 Miles"

"How It Feels To Be Alive"

"I Told You"

"Halfway"

"Stop the Clock"

"The Greatest"

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.