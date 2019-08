We’ve been talking about “James Bond 25” for a while and as of now, the film has a name. Tuesday morning, the official 007 YouTube channel released a trailer revealing that the name of the film is “No Time To Die.” This film will be Craig’s fifth and last film as James Bond. The film is now in production and will be in theaters on April 8, 2020. Are you happy with the new title for “James Bond 25?” Do you still have an idea who you’d like to see play Bond next?