James Cameron Gives ‘Avatar 2’ First Look

Ten years ago James Cameron amazed fans with Avatar, leaving fans wanting a sequel.

Now, Cameron is finally giving fans of the film a look at the long-awaited sequel Avatar 2.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cameron talked about how actors had to train with professional divers and he announced that a new tribe, Metkayina, will be introduced as well.

The second film will be released on December 16, 2022. Following films will be released in 2024, 2026, and 2028.

What was your first reaction when you saw Avatar? Do you think it’s been too long for an Avatar sequel?