James Corden Drops One Of His Most Popular Segments…….At Least For Now

James Corden is changing one of the Late Late show’s most popular segments after backlash from fans. A petition accusing the segment “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts” of being anti-Asian has received over 45-thousand signatures. While on The Howard Stern Show, Corden said he heard the concern and he understands. He said he’s not sure when it will return, but when it does the show won’t use any of the foods people had a problem with. The segment featured celebrity guests who had to answer a question or eat the food in front of them.