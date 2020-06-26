James Corden Hosts Singalong With The Muppets

Late night TV may have moved out of the studio and into the homes of the hosts, but at least the shows are still able to book A-list guests. For the musical accompaniment on Thursday night’s episode of The Late Late Show, James Corden was joined by Reggie Watts and the cast of The Muppets for a singalong cover of The Beatles’ classic “With a Little Help From My Friends.” Kermit, Fozzie, Miss Piggy, Swedish Chef, Animal, Gonzo and others each “appeared” in socially distant virtual video chat windows, like we’ve become accustomed to seeing in performances. How do you feel about the new late night TV format?