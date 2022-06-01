James Earl Jones Confirmed As Voice Of Darth Vader In ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Disney+ has confirmed that 91-year-old James Earl Jones will make his return to the ‘Star Wars’ universe to voice Darth Vader in the ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ new series.

James has been voicing the character since the release of ‘Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope’ in 1977, though it has been 20 years since stepping back into the role.

The next episode of “Obi-Wan’ is due out on Wednesday, June 8.

What has been your favorite movie or series in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise?