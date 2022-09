Disney+ may not be finished with Darth Vader, but James Earl Jones is. Jones has been the voice of Vader since the original movie back in 1977, but he’s 91 years old now, and he just officially retired.

He did, however, give Lucasfilm and Disney the right to digitally recreate his voice going forward, so the character can live on.

Darth Vader most recently appeared on the Disney+ show “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, but his dialogue was A.I.-generated . . . with Jones’ approval, of course.