James Taylor announces 2022 US summer tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rainforest Fund

If it’s summer, then there’s gotta be a James Taylor tour.

From April to May, Taylor and his All-Star Band will be on tour in Canada with special guest Jackson Browne, but he’s just announced 20 new U.S. summer shows that will simply be “An Evening With” James and the band.

The shows kick off June 21 in Columbia, South Carolina, and are scheduled to wrap up July 30 in Las Vegas. On August 20, James will be a special guest for famed Lenox, Massachusetts, venue Tanglewood’s 90th Birthday Celebration of legendary film composer John Williams, along with Branford Marsalis and Yo-Yo Ma.

The JamesTaylor.com presale for the new dates start March 22 at 10 a.m. local time. You can access it by creating a free account at James’ website. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

Taylor’s most recent album is 2020’s American Standard.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.