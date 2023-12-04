James Taylor announces 2024 tour of Australia and New Zealand

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

James Taylor is heading Down Under this spring.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced dates for a new tour of Australia and New Zealand. It will be Taylor’s first return to the area since 2017.

The nine-date trek kicks off April 12 in Perth, hitting Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and more, before heading to New Zealand for two shows — April 30 in Auckland and May 1 in Wellington.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Wednesday, December 6. A complete list of dates can be found at jamestaylor.com.

