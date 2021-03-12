James Taylor, David Byrne, Paul McCartney among artists vying for Grammy Awards this Sunday

The Recording Academy

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will be presented this Sunday, and James Taylor, ex-Talking Heads frontman David Byrne and Paul McCartney are among the veteran artists in the running for trophies.

Taylor will compete for the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album honor for American Standard. Burt Bacharach‘s collaborative collection with singer/songwriter Daniel Tashian, Blue Umbrella, also is nominated in that category.

Byrne received a nod in the Best Musical Theater Album category for the American Utopia on Broadway soundtrack.

McCartney’s nomination is in the Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package category for the Collector’s Edition of his Flaming Pie reissue, as is Depeche Mode‘s Mode box set.

Mavis Staples is in the running for the Best American Roots Performance prize, for “I’ll Be Gone,” a duet with Norah Jones, and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea will compete for the Best Spoken Word Album award for the audio version of Acid for the Children: A Memoir.

In addition, the Super Deluxe reissue of Prince‘s 1999 album and Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark‘s Souvenir compilation are among the nominees for the Best Historical Album trophy.

Other 2021 nominees include the Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice and ZZ Top‘s That Little Ol’ Band from Texas documentaries for Best Music Film, and the late Leonard Cohen‘s Thanks for the Dance for Best Folk Album.

Check out the full list of nominees at Grammy.com.

The 2021 Grammys, hosted by The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah, airs on CBS at 8 p.m. ET, and will feature a mix of live and pre-recorded performances.

Prior to the main event, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. ET, and will be streamed live at Grammy.com. Trophies in over 70 categories will be given out during this earlier ceremony.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.