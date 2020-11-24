James Taylor, David Byrne, Paul McCartney among nominees for 2021 Grammy Awards

CBS

James Taylor, ex-Talking Heads frontman David Byrne and Paul McCartney are among the veteran rock artists in the running for trophies next year after the nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards were announced today.

Taylor will compete for the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album honor for American Standard. Burt Bacharach‘s collaborative collection with singer/songwriter Daniel Tashian, Blue Umbrella, also is nominated in that category.

Byrne received a nod in the Best Musical Theater Album category for the American Utopia on Broadway soundtrack.

McCartney’s nomination is in the Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package category for the Collector’s Edition of his Flaming Pie reissue. Also competing for the same honor are The Grateful Dead‘s Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991 and Depeche Mode‘s Mode box sets.

Mavis Staples is in the running for the Best American Roots Performance prize, for “I’ll Be Gone,” a duet with Norah Jones, and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea will compete for the Best Spoken Word Album award for the audiobook version of his autobiography, Acid for the Children: A Memoir.

In addition, the Super Deluxe reissue of Prince‘s 1999 album and Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark‘s Souvenir compilation are among the nominees for the Best Historical Album trophy.

Other 2021 nominees include the Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice and ZZ Top‘s That Little Ol’ Band from Texas documentaries for Best Music Film, and the late Leonard Cohen‘s Thanks for the Dance for Best Folk Album.

Check out the full list of nominees at Grammy.com.

The 2021 Grammys, hosted by The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah, will air January 31 on CBS.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.