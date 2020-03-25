James Taylor donates $1 million to bolster Mass General's COVID-19 efforts

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboIn order to assist the fight against COVID-19, singer James Taylor and his wife Kim have donated $1 million to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Taylor says he and his wife became "inspired by the courage and sacrifice of the health care heroes in the trenches who are working so hard to protect us all."

In the U.S., there are currently 53,740 cases of COVID-19 with 706 reported deaths as of Tuesday. With cases on the rise in all 50 states, hospitals across the nation are struggling with dwindling medical supplies, such as procedural masks, respirators, and other gear that helps protect careworkers from the virus.

The hospital tremendously appreciated the Boston-native's donation, adding in a public announcement that the money will bolster the MGH President’s Emergency Response Fund, which was enacted after the Boston Marathon Bombing, and help "direct resources to where the need is greatest, whether purchasing supplies and equipment, repurposing space, or furthering research seeking treatments and means of prevention for COVID-19."

MGH's president Peter L. Slavin said the funds will also provide a much needed boost in morale because it "sends a heartening message to our staff that their efforts are appreciated, and they are not in this fight alone."

Emergency workers and doctors have flooded social media with stories about their extended shifts in an attempt to further encourage the public to stay home and flatten the curve.

Donations such as the "Fire and Rain" singer's helps reduce the increased stress placed on hospital workers by increasing resources and accommodations that not only treats COVID-19 patients, but keeps those working the front line safer.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.