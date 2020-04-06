James Taylor is this season's "mega-mentor" for 'The Voice'

Norman SeeffRemember when Taylor Swift was the "mega-mentor" for the Knockout Rounds of The Voice? Well, now the guy she was named after is serving that same function.

Billboard confirms that Rock and Roll Hall of Famer James Taylor will join coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton to mentor the artists as they prepare for the Knockout Rounds starting on April 13. He'll also coach and rehearse with the four artists who were saved during the Battle Rounds for the show's first ever "Four Way Knockout."

During the Knockout Rounds, teammates will compete against each other, selecting their own song and performing individually, rather than together. The judges will then choose one contestant to move on.

James recently postponed his summer tour with Jackson Browne due to COVID-19. He released a new album, American Standard, in February. It debuted in the top five of the Billboard album chart.

