James Taylor performs at Save the Children's Centennial Celebration in LA

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Save the ChildrenJames Taylor took the stage to celebrate a good cause last night.

The singer performed at Save the Children’s Centennial Celebration: Once in a Lifetime, which paid tribute to the charity organization’s 100th anniversary.

He sang “You’ve Got a Friend” and “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)” and closed the show with a performance of his hit song “Shower the People” with the Amani Children’s Choir from Uganda, and the Mid Cities Youth Choir.

The evening took place at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California and was hosted by Save the Children trustee Jennifer Garner. The Walt Disney Company Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert A. Iger was honored with the Centennial Award, which was presented by Oprah Winfrey.

Additional guests included Drew Carey, Ellen Pompeo, Anthony Anderson and Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown.

