James Taylor postpones US tour with Jackson Browne, Fenway Park show

Norman SeeffJames Taylor was supposed to have started a tour with Jackson Browne next month, but like most artists worldwide, he's been forced to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, James' June 21 show at Boston's Fenway Park with special guests Shawn Colvin and Brandi Carlile has also been postponed. All the dates are being rescheduled, perhaps as soon as late summer.

Taylor was also planning to perform at Massachusetts' famed Tanglewood music venue on July 4, but right now, there's no information as to whether or not that show will go forward.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. The original tour was to have started May 15 in New Orleans, LA and had been set to wrap July 10 in Camden, NJ.

In a statement, both Taylor and Browne -- the latter of whom's been diagnosed with COVID-19 but is doing O.K. -- said, "it's deeply disappointing for both of us to have to call it off and reschedule (and reschedule we WILL)! As we all now realize, COVID-19 is a serious, real and present danger. Moreover, our public health is all of our responsibility."

"So let us listen to and follow the directions of our public healthcare people and support their efforts in this unprecedented time of global pandemic," they add. "Love those around you and, above all, stay safe and healthy."

