James Taylor shares classic live performance of “You’ve Got A Friend”

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

James Taylor is dipping into his archives to share a very special performance with fans. The singer just shared what he says is a “rarely seen” performance of his classic “You’ve Got A Friend.”

According to a post on Instagram, the performance is from the German TV program Live, which originally aired on October 14, 1993.

“You’ve Got A Friend” was written by Carole King and appeared on her 1971 classic Tapestry. It also won her a Grammy for Song of the Year. Taylor’s version appeared on his 1971 album, Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon, went to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and won him a Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.