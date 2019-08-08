James Taylor to perform at Save the Children's Centennial Celebration

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesJames Taylor will give a special performance at Centennial Celebration: Once in a Lifetime, a gala charity event that will raise funds for the international humanitarian organization Save the Children.

The event will be hosted by Jennifer Garner, and take place October 2 in Beverly Hills. Oprah Winfrey will be on hand to present the organization's Centennial Award to The Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Robert Iger.

A similar celebration in New York City September 12 will honor designer Tommy Hilfiger. Both galas mark Save the Children's 100th anniversary.

In other James Taylor news, he's one of the many special guests on Sheryl Crow's upcoming album Threads, due out August 30. Last month, James joined Sheryl at the Newport Folk Festival for an impromptu performance of "Everyday Is a Winding Road."

