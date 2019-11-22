James Taylor to release 'Break Shot,' an "audio memoir," early next year

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Save the ChildrenWhen most musicians decide to tell their life stories, they write a book. But James Taylor plans to sit behind a microphone to do it.

Sweet Baby James will release a so-called "audio memoir" early next year via Audible. According to Rolling Stone, he'll create it by being interviewed by music journalist Bill Flanagan in Taylor's home studio in Massachusetts.

James says in a statement, "I’ve known Bill Flanagan and admired his writing forever. So I was happy and relieved that he had agreed to help me gather my thoughts and edit this autobiography of my beginnings, the on-ramp to the road I’ve traveled ever since.”

He adds, "A pitcher needs a catcher and a funny and intelligent collaborator can make you seem likewise. To the best of my recollection, I never had much of a memory; but here’s how I remember it…Did I say that already?”

The memoir, called Break Shot, will cover Taylor's upbringing in North Carolina with his four siblings, his troubled youth -- including the time he checked himself into a mental hospital in 1965 -- and of course, his recording career, starting with his self-titled debut album, released in 1968 on the Beatles' record label, Apple.

James has also teased that he's releasing a new album of standards, "coming soon."

