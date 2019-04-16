James Taylor to release first-ever vinyl version of 2007 live album "One Man Band" in June

Craft Recordings

James Taylor's 2007 live album, One Man Band, will be issued on vinyl for the very first time on June 7.

The two-LP set, which boasts newly remastered sound, will be pressed on 180-gram vinyl, with the discs housed in a gatefold sleeve.

One Man Band was recorded during a three-night stand at the historic Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The shows feature Taylor accompanying himself on guitar, along with keyboardist Larry Goldings and a drum machine. Two songs -- "My Traveling Star" and "Shower the People" -- include pre-recorded accompaniment from the Tanglewood Festival Chorus.

The album features renditions of many of Taylor's best-loved tunes, including "Something in the Way She Moves," "Steamroller Blues," "Sweet Baby James," "Carolina in My Mind," "Fire and Rain" and his classic cover of Carole King's "You've Got a Friend," as well as several deep cuts from throughout his career.

The record also features some of James' intros to the tunes, in which he shares anecdotes and background on his compositions.

One Man Band reached #17 on the Billboard 200, and has been certified gold for sales of over 500,000 copies in the U.S. The original was released as a CD/DVD set, and the video portion also aired as an episode of the PBS series Great Performances.

In the album's original liner notes, Taylor reflects on the stripped-down nature of the live shows recorded for the album.

"I started out [playing shows with] just the guitar and a handful of songs," he explains. "As time went by, I added other musicians, because it's great playing in a big band. But from time to time…it's good to get back to basics and to present the songs in their original form."

Here's the One Man Band track list:

Side A

"Something in the Way She Moves"

"Never Die Young"

"The Frozen Man"

"Mean Old Man"

"School Song"

"Country Road"

Side B

"Slap Leather"

"My Traveling Star"

"You've Got a Friend"

"Steamroller Blues"

Side C

"Secret o' Life"

"Line 'Em Up"

"Chili Dog"

"Shower the People"

"Sweet Baby James"

Side D

"Carolina in My Mind"

"Fire and Rain"

"Copperline"

"You Can Close Your Eyes"

