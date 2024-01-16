James Taylor to return to Tanglewood for the July 4 holiday shows

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rainforest Fund

James Taylor is spending yet another July 4 holiday in the Berkshire area of Massachusetts.

Taylor and his All-Star Band just announced they’ll play the Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts, on July 3 and 4; the Fourth of July show will end with a fireworks display for the holiday.

This certainly isn’t the first time Taylor has played Tanglewood. He’s taken the stage several times over the years, many during the July 4 holiday, and this will be his 51st performance at the venue. It will also mark 50 years since Taylor’s very first Tanglewood performance on July 30, 1974.

Proceeds from the July 4 show will be donated to support Tanglewood, the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra since 1937.

Taylor will be holding an artist presale that kicks off Wednesday, January 17, at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the public onsale on Friday, January 26, at 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.