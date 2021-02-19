Jameson Will Pay You To Take Off On St. Patrick’s Day

How would you like to take a day off from work and still be paid? Sounds like a dream. Well, Jameson is making that a reality for 1,000 lucky people, giving each $50. Calling the promotion, SPTO, or St. Patrick’s Time Off, the Irish whiskey giant wants people to take the day to connect with friends virtually and perhaps raise a glass over video chat. Even better, Jameson will also match the money in a donation to the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation in the name of each winner. How are you going to celebrate another St. Patrick’s Day during the pandemic?