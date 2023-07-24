Jamie Foxx Is Doing Great

This is so great to see. Jamie Foxx posted an Instagram video, his first public statement since his health emergency back in April. He still hasn’t revealed what happened to him, but he did say he went to “hell and back.” Luckily though, he’s on the mend. He said, quote, “I’m coming back and I’m able to work . . . I was sick, man. But now I got my legs under me, so you’re gonna see me out.” He also explained why he and his camp were so silent throughout this whole thing. Quote, “I just didn’t want you to see me like that man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. “I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”