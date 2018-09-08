Jamie Lee Curtis Has Discovered The Key To A Woman’s Happiness!

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 04: Host Jamie Lee Curtis speaks onstage at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Banquet at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on August 4, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

While I LOVE her idea and would like to put it into effect immediately, I’m just not good at putting on make up without a mirror!

Jamie Lee told “Good Housekeeping” quote, “I don’t know if men wake up, look in the mirror and hate themselves.  Most women do.  So . . . I don’t look in the mirror.

WHAT!?!?!  Doesn’t look into a mirror?!?!!?  Like ever?

She went on to say – “I’m not going to look the same as I used to, and I don’t want to be confronted by that every day!  When I get out of the shower, I have a choice:  I can dry myself off looking in the mirror, or I can dry myself off with my back to it.

“I turn my back to the mirror, and I feel great!”

I LOVE JAMIE!  Would you try it?  Maybe over the weekend?  Just don’t look in a mirror for a few days and see how it makes you feel!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

‘Designated Survivor’ Moves To Netflix Jim Carrey Wants an ‘In Living Color’ Revival to Happen Anna Kendrick Was Happy to Spend Her Birthday Alone People Willing to Go Into Debt for New iPhone What’s Hot In Hollywood? I’ll Tell Ya! It’s Trending With Tracy on CBS12! Avril Lavigne Has New Music Coming Soon!
Comments