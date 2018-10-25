Jamie Lee Curtis Opens Up About Opioid Addiction She Hid for 10 Years: ‘No One Knew’

Jamie Lee Curtis opened up about her addiction to opioids in the latest edition of PEOPLE Magazine. The veteran actress got hooked on pills after having minor surgery for her puffy eyes back in the 80s.

“I had a 10-year run, stealing, conniving. No one knew. No one.” says Curtis who even stole from her older sister who eventually found out about her problem.

Curtis got help for her addiction in 1999 and since then has beat her opioid addiction every day, calling it her ‘biggest accomplishment ever,” she continues to attend meetings to help those still in recovery.

Jamie Lee Curtis says that addiction runs in her family, did you or someone in your family break a family addiction? How have your (or they) stayed successful?