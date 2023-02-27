Jamie Lee Curtis Says “Freaky Friday” Sequel IS Happening!

Jamie Lee Curtis has once again hinted at a sequel to iconic 2003 film Freaky Friday this week.

The Hollywood actress, 64, declared that while nothing has been officially confirmed, the reboot is ‘of course going to happen’.

She starred alongside Lindsay Lohan in the Walt Disney Pictures comedy film, which has since become a classic and itself was a remake of the 1976 film of the same name starring Barbara Harris and a teenage Jodie Foster.

Talking with Variety at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, Jamie didn’t make any secret of her hopes for the second film.

‘It’s going to happen,’ she assured. Adding: ‘Without saying there’s anything officially happening, I’m looking at you in this moment and saying, “Of course it’s going to happen.” It’s going to happen.’

(DailyMail)