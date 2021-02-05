Jammin' and Cyclin': Bob Marley's 76th being celebrated with virtual event, new releases, Peloton workouts

UMe

Bob Marley‘s 76th birthday on Saturday is being celebrated in all kinds of ways.

A global virtual birthday celebration for the reggae icon will be hosted by Cedella Marley starting at 7 a.m. ET. The theme is “Survival,” and the festivities, hosted on Marley’s YouTube channel, include messages from his family, memorial tributes to the late Toots Hibbert of Toots & the Maytals and Betty Wright, a variety of musical performances, yoga, story reading, cooking classes, a children’s singalong, and video tributes from fellow musicians and artists from around the world.

You can get ready for the celebration now by grabbing Songs of Freedom: The Island Years, available as three CDs or six LPs, including a limited-edition color vinyl set. It includes numerous classics, as well as 12-inch mixes, B-sides and alternate takes.

But, if you want to celebrate Marley’s legend in a more active way, his music is now available as the soundtrack of Peloton’s signature Artist Series workouts. You’ll be able to skank your way through running, cycling, yoga and strength workouts, all with Bob’s music playing in the background.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.