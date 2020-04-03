Jane Fonda Revives Her 80’s Work Out On TikTok!

If you’re doubting that TikTok is the hottest social media platform on the planet then you haven’t talked to 81-year-old, Jane Fonda.

The 80s workout icon revived her routine by giving fans a quick reminder how low leg lifts and sweatbands changed how people worked out.

Read more here from People magazine.

A few minutes into the video Fonda changes direction, “You know what? There are too many workouts happening right now on television and computers,” she said. “What I would really like for you to do is to work out with me for the planet.”

Fonda is being joined with Chelsea Handler, Piper Perabo, Alyssa Milano, Marisa Tomei and Norman Lear for “Fire Drill Friday,” in an effort to combat the climate crisis.

