“Jane, you ignorant slut.”

Oh come on! Before you get mad at me, I’m just repeating the famous SNL Weekend Update skit!

But check out what Former SNL star Jane Curtin said on CNN!! She had a bold New Year’s resolution that shocked many viewers of the New Year’s Eve telecast.

“My New Year’s resolution is to make sure that the Republican party dies,” Curtin said.

Curtin didn’t elaborate on her plan to make the resolution come true, but once she mentioned her resolution social media sure came alive.

Do you think that Jane was trying to make a joke that just came out the wrong way?