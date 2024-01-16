Janet Jackson announces 2024 Together Again tour dates, this time with Nelly

Courtesy Live Nation

In 2023, Janet Jackson hit the road for her sold-out Together Again Tour. In 2024, she’s bringing it back, “together” with another artist.

“Hey u guys! By popular demand, we’re bringing the Together Again Tour back to North America this summer with special guest Nelly!” Janet writes on Instagram. “It’ll be so much fun! Tickets go on sale Friday 1/19. We can’t wait to see you.”

The new dates begin June 6 in Palm Desert, CA, and they’re currently set to wrap up July 30 in Phoenix. A presale begins January 17 at 10 a.m. local time, and the general onsale starts January 19 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.

The Together Again tour features all of Janet’s hits, from “When I Think of You,” “Control” and “Nasty,” to “That’s the Way Love Goes,” “Together Again” and “All For You,” to “Alright,” “Escapade,” “Again,” “If” and many more.

Before Janet kicks off these new dates, she has three shows planned for March in Honolulu, Hawaii, followed by a series of shows in Asia and an April 27 date in Paradise Island, The Bahamas.

