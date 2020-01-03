Janet Jackson celebrates son's third birthday with loving post

Disney/Image Group LA

Disney/Image Group LAJanet Jackson is celebrating her son’s third birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

The singer shared a throwback photo from her pregnancy, along with a message for her toddler, Eissa [EE-sa] Al Mana.

“3 yrs ago today God blessed me, at the age of 50, with the greatest gift of all. My baby!” Janet wrote. “Happy Bday sweetheart. Mama loves you more than anything else in this world!”

Janet shares Eissa with her ex-husband Wissam Al Mana. The two split a few months after Eissa was born.

Back in August, Janet opened up about being a single mom in an interview with Australia's Daily Telegraph.

"It is hard being a working mother. I don’t have a nanny. I do it all myself," she said. "If my mother did it with nine children, there’s no reason I can’t."

While the singer admitted she has someone to watch after her son while she's on the road, Janet says at all other times it's "my baby and me."

"It’s not easy at times, but my life has changed," she said. "Obviously, my baby comes first."

