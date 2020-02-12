Janet Jackson Dishes on ‘Black Diamond’ Album & Tour, Motherhood, & More on ‘Tonight Show’

Janet Jackson joined Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show Monday night to discuss her new “Black Diamond” album and tour as well as being a mommy to her 3-year-old son, Eissa. During the interview, Janet talked about how musical her son Eissa is. She said he plays everything from the drums, which was gifted to him from The Roots’ Questlove, to the violin and cello. Jackson announced on Monday (February 10) that she is working on a new album called “Black Diamond” as well as heading out on tour. Janet named her album and tour “Black Diamond” because it’s the toughest of the stones and represents her own toughness. The “Black Diamond Tour” starts on June 24th in Miami, Florida and tickets go on sale this Thursday, February 13th. How excited are you about Janet Jackson’s “Black Diamond” Tour? How many times have you seen Janet Jackson on tour?