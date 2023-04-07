Janet Jackson ‘In Talks For Biographical TV Series Following Her Life’

Reports say that Janet Jackson is in talks to share her life on TV with a new series.

It is said that the 56-year-old singer is in talks with writers to make a TV series about her life, including her career and her relationship with her brother Michael.

According to a source, “Janet and her team are talking to writers to find the right one to write a movie about her life.”

The plan is to turn it into a miniseries and use her music as the soundtrack.

Which writer, director, and producer do you think should work on Janet Jackson’s biography?